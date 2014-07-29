Aaron Gordon Shows Off Insane Hops With Series Of Effortless Dunks

Just days after Zach LaVine left the dunking world’s mouth agape with an array of incredible slams at the Seattle Pro-Am, fellow rookie Aaron Gordon is primed to do the same. The 18 year-old Gordon showed off the immense athleticism that him the surprise fourth overall pick of June’s draft by performing several amazingly casual dunks at the Orlando Magic’s practice facility.

Light work.

Those dunks are absolutely effortless, leading you to believe Gordon has even more high-flying antics in-store should he need to access them. And given LaVine’s mind-boggling slams, he surely would if both players were to compete in the dunk contest at All-Star weekend.

Three months removed from tip-off of the 2014-2015 season, Gordon and LaVine have already thrown their hats into the league’s ring of top dunkers. We’re still waiting on your video, Andrew Wiggins.

Is Gordon the NBA’s top dunker?

