The Denver Nuggets will be without the services of Aaron Gordon for an undetermined period of time. According to a statement released by the team, Gordon, a crucial member of their championship-winning squad last year who has been a fixture in Denver’s starting lineup since joining a team during the trade deadline in 2021, was bit by a dog on Christmas Day and needed medical attention.

“Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon suffered lacerations to his face and hand resulting from a dog bite on December 25th,” the team said. “Aaron is in good condition and will remain away from the team while he recovers. Additional updates will be provided as necessary.”

Shams Charania of The Athletic added some more details, saying he suffered “serious dog bites” to both his face and hand which required stitches.

Aaron Gordon suffered serious dog bites to his face and shooting right hand on Monday — requiring 21 stitches, sources say. It will take some time to heal, with no timetable yet. https://t.co/blxcSB01PM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 27, 2023

Nuggets coach Michael Malone was asked about the situation and made clear that he’s both been in contact with his starting forward and wants him to take as much time as he has to before he returns.

Michael Malone says he’s texted with Aaron Gordon and that Gordon’s “hanging in there.” Malone told him to “take as much time as you need.” — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) December 27, 2023

Gordon has started all 28 games in which he’s appeared for Denver during the 2023-24 campaign. A former top-5 pick by the Magic, Gordon is averaging 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and a steal in 32 minutes of work this year.