Above The Rim “We Will Rise” Commercial

Since their inception, we’ve been keeping you up-to-date with everything Above The Rim has been doing. And let me warn you: Lockout or no lockout, they’re bringing it for the 2011-12 season. With that said, check out the following commercial featuring Will Bynum, Martell Webster and legendary streetballer Corey “Homicide” Williams. Shot at Harlem’s John F. Kennedy Community Center, we got to watch them shoot their newest spot last month, and here it is.





What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.