Suns Ballboy Says, “The Whole Spurs Team Gave Off A Nice Fragrance”

The r/NBA community on reddit is composed of a fantastic group of readers and contributors. It’s a must-read almost daily for the basketball minutiae they share every day. They’re also a great place for NBA people — Daryl Morey being one — to stop by and chat with redditors. Recently a pair of Phoenix Suns bagllboys stopped by for an AMA (ask me anything), and they had some interesting — though not surprising — things to say about the Spurs’ odor.

It seems the Spurs don’t just play beautiful basketball, but they smell nice, too, especially Marco Bellinelli:

Via reddit’s neekgarcia comes this gem of an answer when this Suns ballboy was asked about the best (and worst) smelling player he’s encountered:

Hoping someone would ask this. Marco Bellineli! He was wearing some sort of cologne or something I swear. The whole spurs team gave off a nice fragrance. Worst smelling player (I think) might have been Klay Thompson. I don’t know if it was him or something near the warriors bench but it smelt like ass.

To be fair to Klay, it could have been someone else.

But the Suns ballboys didn’t stop with the Spurs’ perfumed scent. It seems the Spurs are one of the few teams that tip their ballboys AND offer suggestions on how to rebound better [Rolls eyes, of course they do].

Via reddit’s edimassa:

The bench guys get most of the tips, but when the Spurs were here early in the season me and /u/neekgarcia were on the Spurs side for warmups. We were out there for over 2 hours helping them warm up and sweating our ass off, and one of the Spurs trainers/assistants named Chip gave us each $20 after the game and gave us a little advice on rebounding. As much I hate them, Spurs have a lot of class

That’s not all. Edimassa was asked to elaborate on the Spurs, and he was even more complimentary. Plus, Tim Duncan is either very conscious of his ring total, or he’s the robot we always thought:

They didn’t talk too much. But the whole team is so determined, every player knows exactly what to do and when their supposed to do it during warm ups. As opposed to other teams where it could be pretty unorganized. But the Spurs were the only team to tip us the entire season (from an assistant named Chip). Tim Duncan walked up to us and just said “4” in a really serious tone. He just stared at us while we were trying to get him the balls as fast as we could. Its all part of the experience though, every team is different with their routines and what not. But the Spurs seemed the most engaged. As much as I despise the Spurs they were really the only team that showed class and even their trainer was giving us advice on rebounding. Solid organization right there, respect.

Respect is right. Not only do the Spurs have the best record in the NBA while heading into the playoffs as the favorites to knock off the Heat/Pacers/some other team in June, but they’re not cheap with opponent’s ball boys, will offer suggestions on how to rebound the ball better and smell like fresh roses.

What the hell is in the water at the AT&T Center?

