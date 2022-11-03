NBA commissioner Adam Silver offered his first public statement in the aftermath of the ongoing controversy surrounding Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. While the NBA and NBPA have both criticized Irving without using his name for posting a link to an antisemitic film to his Twitter account last week and getting combative with reporters when called on it, Silver had yet to comment until a statement was published on Thursday morning.

Silver did express appreciation for Irving and the Nets giving $500,000 each to “organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities” and offering to work with the Anti-Defamation League, but expressed disappointment that Irving’s statement on the matter did not include an apology. The commissioner went on to say that he will meet with Irving regarding the matter.

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply antisemitic material,” Silver said via the statement. “While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.”

It is unclear when Irving will speak to the media next, as Nets general manager Sean Marks said Irving needs time to “simmer down” and that the team doesn’t “want to cause more fuss right now.”