adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2: New Black/Hyper Green Colorway Unveiled

Since the initial launch of the adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2, we’ve been all over it for you. From the Los Angeles launch to interviews with the designers, it’s been a cool ride getting to know just how they were able to improve on last year’s original sneaker while making this year’s release the lightest ever. Now earlier today, we received word adidas will be unveiling another new colorway for the CL2 this month.

Dropping May 24, the black/hyper green colorway will be available at both Foot Locker and Eastbay (it’s available now for pre-sale). It will be retailing at $139.99.

What do you think of his colorway?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.