adidas adiZero Rose 2 “Triple Black” Edition

About a month ago, we showed you Derrick Rose‘s latest signature shoe, the adidas adiZero Rose 2. Now, the folks at adidas Basketball have given it a whole new look. To continue the Chi-Town love, the new “Triple Black” edition pays homage to Derrick’s home turf of Murray Park in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago. Check it out:

As you can see, the shoe features thick, sturdy materials to represent the concrete and asphalt outdoor courts, along with a rough, pumice finish to rep the street style.

If you’re looking to get your hands on a pair, the “Triple Black” edition drops Nov. 10 at Foot Locker, Eastbay and shopadidas.com. But if you can’t wait, stay tuned to the adidas Basketball Facebook page for the exclusive, first opportunity to buy the shoes next week before the official launch.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.