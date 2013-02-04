adidas Basketball Debuts “Year of the Snake” Collection

Ever since buying my first pair of TMAC 1s back in the day, I’ve been waiting for them to re-release. Thankfully, they have, and in this “Year of the Snake” collection from adidas, we’re getting a special commemorative colorway. Also, included in the collection is a new colorway for the D Rose 3.5 and the adiZero Crazy Light 2. In celebration of Chinese New Year, all three sneakers come with gold and turquoise colors with a snake-scale base.

The new TMAC 1 has a perforated toe box and a metallic upper, while the Crazy Light 2 features a scaled upper. Rounding out the collection, the D Rose 3.5 sports a black synthetic SPRINTWEB upper with a textured, scale pattern and a chrome, metallic gold SPRINTFRAME.

The “Year of the Snake” collection is available now at adidas Basketball: TMAC 1 ($100), adizero Crazy Light 2 ($140) and D Rose 3.5 ($180).

Which sneaker do you like best?

