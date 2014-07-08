adidas’ D Rose Lakeshore “Scarlet” Colorway

adidas D Rose Lakeshore (photo. adidas)

You can now purchase a casual-wear option under the D Rose umbrella without sacrificing the unique attributes adidas adds to every Derrick Rose release. Like the D Rose performance sneakers, the D Rose Lakeshore offers a charming homage to Rose’s hometown, symbolized by Chicago’s Lakeshore Drive where drivers take in majestic views as Lake Michigan unspools in front of them.

The adidas D Rose Lakeshore offers both a scarlet and black colorway. The Lakeshore also offers the little touches that harken back to Rose’s journey to the NBA.

A prominently placed D Rose symbol hugs the heel, and the mid-sole is decorated with esoteric acronyms and nicknames only true D-Rose fans could figure out:

“R.A.D.” stands for his three brothers, Reggie, Allen and Dwayne; “Not supposed to be here” is Derrick’s quote about defying the odds to make the NBA; “No Freshman” represents his high school’s rule of no freshman on the varsity, which Derrick honored even when they asked him to come up for the state playoffs; “Everybody Eats” especially all Rose’s peeps from Englewood, and “1.7%” were the odds the Bulls would get the No. 1 pick in the 2008 Draft to select Rose.

The D Rose Lakeshore is available now (sizes 7-20) for $80 at Foot Locker, Eastbay and adidas.com.

