Pharrell Williams Teams With adidas Originals

adidas announced today a long term partnership with Oscar nominated, Grammy-winning musician and Buffalo hat enthusiast, Pharrell Williams. The first adidas Originals x Pharrell Williams products will debut in the Summer of 2014.

It’s the first time adidas has partnered with someone with their own textile company, and they’re looking to collaborate with Pharrell’s Bionic Yarn. Here’s the press release:

adidas will collaborate with Williams’ Bionic Yarn coming from The Vortex Project; an initiative with Parley for the Oceans to turn plastic debris from the oceans into yarn and fabric. Bionic Yarn will be used in some of Pharrell’s upcoming adidas Originals products. “Working with an iconic brand like adidas is such an incredible opportunity. From the classic track suit, to growing up in Virginia wearing Stan Smiths, adidas has been a staple in my life. Their pieces are timeless. This is an exciting partnership for both me and for Bionic Yarn” said Pharrell Williams. adidas welcomes Pharrell into its family and is looking forward to a long lasting relationship with this extraordinary artist. “I am truly thrilled to work with Pharrell. He is a pop-culture icon that never fails to inspire, not just through his musical talent and craft, but through his many other interests. He is the perfect fit for the multi-faceted company that is adidas,” says Dirk Schoenberger, Global Creative Director, adidas Sport Style Division.

It’s a happy day for Pharrell and adidas.

