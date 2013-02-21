adidas Reveals D Rose 3.5 “Chi-Town” Edition

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Derrick Rose
02.21.13 5 years ago 2 Comments
NBA All-Star Weekend was littered with fresh kicks, everything from Nike‘s “Area 72” collection to Russell Westbrook‘s crazy PEs to adidas‘ suite of newly-released lifestyle joints. Derrick Rose, adidas and their D Rose 3.5 is keeping it going. They’re coming with another new colorway, this one inspired by the iconic Flag of Chicago.

Dubbed “Chi-Town,” the shoe features a teal, synthetic leather upper with a rugged pattern meant to symbolize the hard-working city. The glitter finish represents all of Rose’s high school accolades.

“I’ve been all over the world but Chicago will always be my home,” says Rose. “Everybody in this city is so proud to be from here, man. That’s why I love this color of my shoe that me and my fans can wear to represent the city.”

The sneaker is dropping February 28 for $160, and will be available at adidas Basketball.

Hit page 2 to see even more detailed photos of the new colorway…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas#Derrick Rose
TAGSadidasadidas Basketballadidas D Rose 3.5adidas D Rose 3.5 "Chi-Town"adidas HoopsD Rose 3.5DERRICK ROSEStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP