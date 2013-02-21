adidas Reveals D Rose 3.5 “Chi-Town” Edition

Dubbed “Chi-Town,” the shoe features a teal, synthetic leather upper with a rugged pattern meant to symbolize the hard-working city. The glitter finish represents all of Rose’s high school accolades.

“I’ve been all over the world but Chicago will always be my home,” says Rose. “Everybody in this city is so proud to be from here, man. That’s why I love this color of my shoe that me and my fans can wear to represent the city.”

The sneaker is dropping February 28 for $160, and will be available at adidas Basketball.

