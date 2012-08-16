adidas Rose 773 Is Now Available

Yesterday was a big day for Derrick Rose as the fallen star finally came out and spoke on his recovery, while adidas launched their new documentary called The Return Of D Rose. It’ll intimately follow his rehab, and get us closer to the shy superstar than we’ve ever been before. Building off that momentum, adidas announced today that an assortment of different colorways for the adidas Rose 773 are now available for $125 at their online store, Eastbay and Foot Locker.

The sneakers feature elements of all of Rose’s signature shoes, and the 773 represents the are code of Rose’s hometown neighborhood. Coming in 11 different colorways, the sneaker features a dope view from high above Rose’s Englewood roots, while the aerodynamic SPRINTWEB toe provides lightweight stability for improved overall support. The shoe also stays light and cool through the breathable web layout.

The Rose 773 actually features the same outsole construction and triangular memory foam collar as the adiZero Rose 2.5. That helps provide lockdown and comfort on the court. There’s also the SPRINTFRAME, used to reduce weight, add support and allow maximum motion control.

As for Rose’s signature details, the tongue has “ROSE”, and there’s the number 1 on the toe box as well as Rose’s signature on the heel.

Which colorway do you like best?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.