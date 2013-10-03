adidas Unveils D Rose 4 “Chicago Southside” Colorway

Not long after after the official launch of the D Rose 4, adidas gave us our first look at the infamous “Brenda” colorway. Now, they’re again dipping into Derrick Rose‘s childhood with the “Chicago Southside” colorway. This sneaker pays respect to his days as a youngster with amplified versions of the colors Rose wore in high school.

“I never forget where I came from and the path I took to get here,” said Rose in a release. “The first time I played for my city on a big stage I wore these colors, and that’s why I love these. It’s a color I can wear to show pride and let my fans know more about where I’m from.”

The D Rose 4 is meant to showcases Rose’s distinct on-court/off-court personalties, and in this shoe, the blue front half features a metallic finish to represent all of the awards, accolades and championships Rose won as a teenager. The back half sports a GEOFIT collar and SPRINTFRAME in an electricity color.

The adidas D Rose 4 “Chicago Southside” drops October 10 for $140 so stay tuned for more info as it arrives.

What do you think of this one?

