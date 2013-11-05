adidas Unveils The D Rose 4 “Michigan Avenue” Colorway

Dope D Rose 4 colorways just keep coming. Not long after adidas gave us our first look at the “Chicago Southside” colorway and the “Boardwalk” version of Derrick Rose‘s latest signature sneaker, now we get an official look at the upcoming “Michigan Avenue” colorway. And, at least to us, this is the best one yet.

This sneaker showcases the two sides to Rose’s personality — his aggressive, attacking style on the court and his radically different approach off the hardwood: mellow, laid back and humble. In this particular colorway, obviously inspired by the famous street in Chicago, a deep blue synthetic leather front half is meant to showcase Rose’s layered relationship with his family, as well as the bodies of water throughout the city. The back half includes a GEOFIT collar and SPRINTFRAME and infrared symbolizing the bright lights and livelihood of Michigan Ave.

“I’ve been all over the world but Chicago will always be my home,” Rose said in a release. “Everybody in this city is so proud to be from here, man. That’s why I love this color of my shoe that me and my fans can wear to represent the city.”

The adidas D Rose 4 “Michigan Avenue” will dropping on November 23 for $140, and is available at adidas Basketball. Check the images below for a closer look.

