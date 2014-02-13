adidas Unveils Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s “The Blueprint” Crazy 8

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas
02.13.14 4 years ago

Today, adidas unveiled a limited edition Crazy 8 colorway known as The Blueprint, which pays homage to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. With a blue-based upper inspired by his time at UCLA, this shoe signifies it all to the younger generation, as many of adidas’ younger NBA players have all said Kareem represents the blueprint for a storied professional career.

A single piece of synthetic suede with stitching and molded details is featured on the upper, and additional detailing includes a custom tongue patch with Kareem’s iconic hook-shot and signature, as well as his number, 33, stitched on the heel and toe of the shoe.

UCLA will debut these during a nationally televised game on Thursday, February 13–tonight–against the University of Colorado, and the sneaker will be available in limited quantities on February 14 for $133 at adidas.com and at adidas in The Quarter in New Orleans during NBA All-Star Weekend. Check below for a closer look.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas
TAGSadidasadidas Basketballadidas Crazy 8adidas Crazy 8 "The Blueprint"adidas HoopsKAREEM ABDUL-JABBARStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP