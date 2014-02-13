adidas Unveils Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s “The Blueprint” Crazy 8

Today, adidas unveiled a limited edition Crazy 8 colorway known as The Blueprint, which pays homage to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. With a blue-based upper inspired by his time at UCLA, this shoe signifies it all to the younger generation, as many of adidas’ younger NBA players have all said Kareem represents the blueprint for a storied professional career.

A single piece of synthetic suede with stitching and molded details is featured on the upper, and additional detailing includes a custom tongue patch with Kareem’s iconic hook-shot and signature, as well as his number, 33, stitched on the heel and toe of the shoe.

UCLA will debut these during a nationally televised game on Thursday, February 13–tonight–against the University of Colorado, and the sneaker will be available in limited quantities on February 14 for $133 at adidas.com and at adidas in The Quarter in New Orleans during NBA All-Star Weekend. Check below for a closer look.

