adidas Unveils Made In March Uniform System for NCAA Basketball

Today, adidas unveiled their new Made in March Uniform System for this year’s college basketball postseason tournaments. Created with the most advanced basketball technology, the uniforms will debut during conference tournament play, and fans can get their Made in March gear at adidas.com and campus bookstores.

Short-sleeved Made in March uniforms will be worn by Baylor, UCLA, Cincinnati and Louisville, while Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Wisconsin will wear sleeveless versions.

Featuring a perforated print pattern along the shorts to enhance breathability and ventilation, the uniforms help keep players cool with their ClimaCool, drying-jersey tech on the chest, back and side. It’s the same technology used in the NBA uniforms. Some will include team name logos across the chest, while every school will have special team mantras printed on the inside collar.

Finally, a few will have jerseys specifically designed for March. Baylor, for instance, will wear army green to pay homage to the school’s military history. UCLA is rocking a blue and gold getup that is inspired by the L.A. night skyline. And Indiana, because of the team’s “crimson and cream” nickname, is going to be wearing a cream-colored uniform.

Take a closer look here at the uniforms.

