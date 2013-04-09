adidas Unveils New Crazyquick “Triple-Blue” Colorway

After unveiling a new Crazyquick colorway designed for the McDonald’s All American Games, as well as the popular “Electricity” colorway, adidas has revealed another for the all-new basketball shoe: a “Triple-Blue” color scheme.

The sneaker, which features an innovative four quick zone outsole designed to make players quicker, has a combination of three shades of blue, along with bold blue laces. There’s also an impact camo pattern while the SPRINTFRAME is polished light blue. Finally, the flex outsole combines blue with black and white highlights.

The Crazyquick drops May 1 in five colorways at Foot Locker, Eastbay and adidas.com and is available for pre-order beginning April 17.

