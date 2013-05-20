adidas Unveils The New Crazyquick “Black-Purple-Teal” Colorway

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas
05.20.13 5 years ago

After unveiling new Crazyquick colorways designed for the McDonald’s All American Games, as well as the popular “Electricity” colorway and a “Triple-Blue” mashup (and we can’t forget about this dope commercial either), adidas has revealed another for the all-new basketball shoe: the “Black-Purple-Teal” colorway.

This new colorway has black and purple matrix accents on the TECHFIT upper. They are meant to mimic quick cuts on the court. A polished teal SPRINTFRAME is accompanied by an outsole that is black, purple and teal. Finally, the shoe also features black laces and teal highlighting.

While many of the other colorways are already available, the Crazyquick “Black-Purple-Teal” colorway drops June 1 at adidas.com.

What do you think?

