adidas Unveils The New D Rose 3.5 “Metal-Black”

It’s looking more and more like Derrick Rose won’t be playing at all this year. That’s probably a good thing — no one wants him to rush back. Still, it hasn’t stopped adidas from releasing a number of dope colorways for his signature sneaker series this year, and the D Rose 3.5 “Metal-Black” is one of the best we’ve seen so far.

The final colorway of the D Rose 3.5 line features a toe box that has tonal iron metal and black coloring with course, tough materials. It also has a pearlized black SPRINTFRAME, and a black and maroon speckled midsole.

The D Rose 3.5 “Metal/Black” dropped today for $160, and is available at adidas.com.

