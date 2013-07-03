adidas Unveils The New D Rose 3.5 x Jeremy Scott

After revealing the new adidas adizero Crazy Light 3 yesterday, adidas came back today and gave us our first official look at the new D Rose 3.5 x Jeremy Scott. The shoe is designed exclusively for the Chicago Bulls superstar by iconic fashion designer Jeremy Scott and it’ll launch at select retailers across the globe beginning July 6.

“I can’t thank Jeremy enough for creating this shoe,” said Rose in a press release. “I love sneakers and to have Jeremy take his time to create a shoe for me is crazy. This shoe is so cool, and having a chance to meet with Jeremy and talk about how he comes up with some of his designs was really fun.”

A white synthetic patent leather upper features printed detailed cherubs in various poses. The tongue sports the D Rose logo in black (on the front) and the Jeremy Scott logo (on the back). The sockliner also features the Jeremy Scott logo.

The D Rose 3.5 x JS limited edition will be available for $225 at Bait, Kith ,Leaders 1354, Millennium Shoes, Oneness Boutique and Packer Shoes, and the launch dates in Europe will coincide with the D Rose Tour (July 4-16). Stay tuned with Dime for more details.

