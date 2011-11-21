adidas x Maui Invitational Player Exclusive Collection

11.21.11 7 years ago

A mere 1,000 yards from the Pacific Ocean, an eight-team field is taking center court in the 28th edition of the EA Sports Maui Invitational. This year’s tournament showcases an elite lineup of teams, including former national champions Duke, Kansas, UCLA, Michigan, and Georgetown, as well as Tennessee, Memphis and host school Chaminade University. With the action tipping off today, check out the collection of Hawaiian-inspired gear that adidas Basketball put together to pay homage to Maui’s tropical waters.

As you can see, players will lace up sharp blue colorways of the adidas adiZero Crazy Light and the adidas Crazy 8. Coaches will wear a sharp blue version of the adidas X-Hale Low training shoe.

Working closely with local artist Che Pilago of Moku Nui apparel, adidas created a Hawaiian-inspired contemporary logo for the Maui edition college exclusive shooting shirts. At the center of the graphic represents Ku, the Hawaiian God of War, also connecting to an athlete warrior mindset. Above Ku, the parallel half circles signify striving and pushing to achieve one’s goals, while the braided ropes on either side represent teamwork and unity. The overall triangle design represents gaining strength from the islands. Overall, this contemporary adaptation honors the Hawaiian roots of the Maui Invitational.

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas
TAGSadidasadidas adiZero Crazy Lightadidas Basketballadidas Crazy 8Maui Invitational

