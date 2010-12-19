After major trades, Wizards and Magic have mixed results

How many times has a legit NBA championship contender engineered a massive overhaul of its roster in the middle of a season and remained a contender? The most recent example that comes to mind was in ’08, when the Cavs gutted half of their ’07 NBA Finals squad to pick up Ben Wallace, Delonte West, Wally Szczerbiak and Joe Smith at the February deadline. That team went on to lose in seven games to the championship-bound Celtics in the conference semis … Like LeBron back then, the Orlando Magic have a centerpiece superstar in Dwight Howard whose supporting cast appeared to be failing him. So they pulled off a couple major deals yesterday: Sending Rashard Lewis to the Wizards for Gilbert Arenas, then completing a six-player swap with Phoenix where Hedo Turkoglu, Jason Richardson and Earl Clark went to Orlando in exchange for Vince Carter, Mickael Pietrus and Marcin Gortat … If everybody passes their physicals by Monday, the new-look Magic will have three tough games — Hawks, Mavs and Spurs — to get ready for the Christmas Day game against Boston, but on Saturday the Magic were left short-handed against Philadelphia. How short-handed? Stan Van Gunday had to roll out a lineup of Chris Duhon, Jason Williams, J.J. Redick, Brandon Bass and Malik Allen for more than a minute. Dwight posted 26 points and 20 rebounds, but Philly wore Orlando down in the second half and went on to win … Not every Miami Heat win is going to be a blowout, but nobody would have assumed the sans-Arenas (and John Wall) Wizards would take them down to the wire. Midway through the fourth quarter, Washington was ahead by eight, and with 30 seconds left Josh Howard hit a short hook to put them up by five. At that point it seemed a win just wasn’t in the cards for Miami, but they made some huge defense plays and the Wizards — specifically Howard and Kirk Hinrich — helped them out by missing clutch free throws … Chris Bosh (20 pts, 9 rebs) hit a three, then made two free throws after being fouled on another three-point attempt to cut the lead to two, and James Jones stole the ensuing inbounds pass before tying it up with free throws with 13 seconds left. Hinrich got fouled and split a pair, then Dwyane Wade (20 pts) got fouled and made both FT’s for the lead. On the Wizards’ last chance, Hinrich went coast-to-coast but Bosh and LeBron (32 pts, 7 rebs, 6 asts) forced him to miss a wild runner as the Heat stole the W … Depressing trivia: None of the D.C. pro teams — Wizards, Redskins (NFL), Capitals (NHL) — have won a game since Dec. 3 … The Knicks need to call Soulja Boy for an intervention, because somebody has turned their swag off. A last-second loss to the Celtics is understandable; so is a blowout at the hands of the Heat. But losing to the Cavs? What part of the game is that? … New York was up two with 15 seconds left before Mo Williams (23 pts, 14 asts) got into the lane for a runner that forced overtime. Mo took over the extra frame, gift-wrapping layups for Anderson Varejao and sticking a pull-up in the lane to give Cleveland a cushion. On the other end, Amar’e Stoudemire (23 pts, 8-19 FG, 8 TO’s) came up short and Danilo Gallinari (1-10 3PA) kept settling for threes that weren’t dropping … Varejao (14 pts, 17 rebs, 4 blks) made more hustle plays by himself than all of the Knicks combined. One time he stole a pass and went coast-to-coast for a layup over Amar’e, then he got an acrobatic tip-in of a Mo Williams lob, then he spiked a Gallinari layup into the stands … San Antonio’s point guard/big man tandem similarly took over in overtime to beat Memphis. Tony Parker (37 pts, 15-21 FG, 9 asts) got a breakaway layup and a floater to cap his overall destruction of Mike Conley, while Tim Duncan (13 pts, 10 rebs, 3 blks) got an inside bucket and devoured a Conley layup before hitting Richard Jefferson with an outlet to set up a breakaway dunk. The Spurs defense held the Grizzlies to just six points in the extra frame … The Spurs announcers were talking about Antoine Walker’s D-League comeback when Sean Elliot said, “If I tried to make a comeback, it would probably have to start in the Z-League.” … Other stat lines from Saturday: Carmelo Anthony put up 24 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks to lead Denver past Minnesota, while Kevin Love went off for 43 points and 17 boards in the loss; Deron Williams posted 22 points and 11 assists as Utah beat Milwaukee; Andre Miller had 17 points, 8 assists and 4 steals in Portland’s win over Golden State; and Blake Griffin put up 29 points and 12 boards to lead the Clippers past Chicago, while Derrick Rose had 34 points and 8 assists but missed a free throw that would have tied the game with 0.8 seconds left … The freshmen dominated the college basketball headlines yesterday. Kansas’ Josh Selby made his debut in style, scoring 21 points and hitting five threes, including the game-winner against USC; Ohio State’s Jared Sullinger posted 30 points and 19 boards as the Buckeyes destroyed South Carolina; and Texas’ Cory Joseph beat North Carolina with a turnaround jumper from the top of the key with 1.5 seconds left, one-upping Harrison Barnes’ go-ahead three for the Tar Heels on the previous possession … We’re out like the Knicks’ hype …
Knicks are back at sucky level
C’mon, Wizards. That game was yours…..
One more ‘gain: Kevin Love is a beast!
Damn Knicks way to play with New Yorkers heart. All that “MSG is rockin again” crap can pack its bag. 7th or 8th seed at best, none of that contender nonsense.
43 and 17??!
Baron Davis is making his money by just tossing the ball to Blake…Rose lost us a game, too bad. With W Chi could secure third spot in east
I don’t think Orlando got better … their problem is the defensive end. Dwight should be DPOY for the next decade but Vince and Rashard didn’t play any D at all. Their replacements Arenas, J-Rich and Turk don’t play defense either and now they are also without their best wing defender Pietrus and a pretty solid backup in Gortat.
Good luck with that against Boston
12 and counting … bring on the Mavs, we want revenge !!!
I also must say that Orlando got worse … They should focus on Carmelo and a 2 that play D, something like Gerald Wallace.
Nelson
G-Force
Carmelo
Bass
D-12
Thats a championship team.
Instead they will live by the 3 and die by the 3 ,,,
Good for Miami.
The trades were some kind of an experiment. A NEEDED experiment at that. The team with VC (and lewis at that), was stagnant at best. I have to admit while the Heat were cruisin and the Boston still wrecking havoc, we were falling. SOMETHING has to be done.
And what can I say? Otis did what he can do to shake off the stagnant mentality and acquired the pieces he wanted. This could a disaster, or a masterpiece… Who knows? But for me, I’m a happy man. We weren’t going anywhere with VC and ohhh myyy, Rashard suddenly decided to turn into Luke Jackson.
I’m a happy man seeing management do work.
Kevin Love has put up some monster games this season.
While I love the spurs winning and all, this last second, OT bs is getting old. We need a resurgence of the 15 point beatdowns they where dishing 2-3 weeks ago
Thanks for going back to the 1 page smack.
Melo going to NY period (lala) NY lose to the Cavs OMG! Lmao…… The Heat pulled that Win out there ass 12 str8! Orlando might jus be good if GA steps his game up they could be lethal. in Sir Charles words “Ginobli”, and also by Haters GoHeat!!!
why do all these young girls feel the need to say ‘first’ when they post?
Monta Ellis needs to look at Tony Parker’s stat line.
When Monta drops 37, he takes 37 shots to do it
HaHaHa, Stupid Otis Smith from the Magic. He just made his team worse. I don’t even see them as a top 4 team in the east. 1 Boston, 2 Miami, 3 Bulls, 4 Hawks (now that they have Joe Johnson back) They will be pretty good offensively but they suck on defense
I hope people are giving Kevin Love his due when it comes to the all-star ballot. Despite the fact that the superstars of the West may have better winning records, you can’t ask for more than the monster #’s K-Love is putting up. I gave him my vote for all-star starter. With the insane #’s he’s putting up, if the Wolves were any other team in contention, he’d be getting MVP recognition.
In other news, why the hell are Yao Ming and Andrew Bynum the top 2 vote getters for centers in the West? This is why China deals with communism. If you let the people of China have too much power with their vote, they made the most retarded decisions. Yao Ming as a starter…5 games played, 10 ppg. Andrew Bynum, 2 games, 4.3 ppg. The same people that nearly put T-Mac in as an all-star starter are messing up the vote getting again over there. Shake my head.
If somehow the Magic end up successful without getting any help from Hedo, then I’ll be aight with this. Overall, i fail to see how they got better. they gave some size and defense for some firepower.
@ bizz
Notice who #3 is, Haywood who only plays like 15 minutes a game. The center position is all kinds of jacked up in the voting!
they should make gasol and duncan both eligeble for the center position. there is one good c in the L and that is Howard than there are two that are ok bogut and shaq all the other ones are kind of crappy right now
I appear to be in the minority with thinking the Magic came up in the trades. Lewis is just terrible and he has a terrible contract. Arenas has a terrible contract and needed a change of scenery. VC is sorta done, Pietrus is serviceable, and Gortat gets no minutes. They bring in Richardson, Turk , and Clark. Richardson is better than Vince, Turk is better for them than Lewis, and they get Arenas. In a 3 on 3 game, your life depending on it, do you take VC, Lewis and Pietrus over Gil, Turk and Richardson? Wait, I may have talked myself out of it now. Dammit. I don’t know.
ab
agree have gasol start at c and duncan come off the bench
wtd are yao and fukin bynum doin 1 and 2.
I honestly love what the Magic did. Vince’s shot selection was hurting the team and Lewis is a spot up shooter who can’t shoot. Hedo gives them a creator, Gil gives them a scorer, and JRich ensures the bench won’t be without scoring. Honestly, Gil and Jrich are better defenders than Lewis and Vince.
Gil’s fine with coming off the bench, supposedly. Seems like he’s already trying to get the right mindset down south.
I’m in the majority that don’t think that the Magic got better overall. A major upgrade offensively but a steep decline defensively for sure not to mention that got even more smaller. I love the Lewis for Arenas deal. They get a all-star caliber player (when healthy) in exhange for a 6-10 2-guard who’s shooting is streaky at best, can’t play defense, and is not a good rebounder. The Phoenix deal is a bit of a head scratcher. Love that they got J-Rich, who at this point in his career is a younger, better version of Vinsanity. I think they’re gonna miss Mickael Pietrus and Marcin Gortat whole lot because they brought great intagibles. Earl Clark goes from the same situation he had in Phoenix to Orlando so I don’t see him making any major contributions. Turkoglu is the x-factor in the whole deal. His played has seriously declined since he left Orlando but being back with Jameer, Dwight, and Van Gundy could bring about a resurgence in him.
I would have been concerned about the Magic if they would have also traded Nelson and Q-Rich for either Steven Jackson or Jerald Wallace. But since they did not completely BLOW THE WHOLE THING UP. Me, my fellow HEAT BROTHERS, and Boston fans have absolutely nothing to worry about. Jackson or Wallace would have added some tuffness to there still SOFT perimeter so called DEFENSE. Every CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM needs at least 1 lock-down defender on the perimeter, so i give these upgrades a big fat “F”. I love the way the Magic are already pushing the PANIC button and those COWARDS are still going to fill the HEAT when they come to Miami. And im not talking about the fake water gun HEAT that ARENAS likes to play. I’m glad that we also wont have to here about the KNICKS and SPIKE LEE still begging Lebron to come to N.Y. like the pathetic ungreatful Cleveland fans were. Dallas is up next, and i cant wait to make the FAKERS cry MERCY on X-MASS, show them that SANTA CLAUSE is fake, and what the GRINCH really looks like. DIMES what would have been the over/under on the amount of HATERS that would have flooded this site IF my HEAT would have lost??? Over 100 or Under???
Hey Dime you guys ‘forgot’ to tell what exactly happened at that last play of Heat-Wizards game. Hinrich had a good look but got absolutely mauled by Lebron, no excuse for not mentioning this fact. Well maybe you guys are LeBron’s dick riders
@Mtx — “Absolutely mauled”? LeBron barely touched Hinrich. Watch it again:
[www.youtube.com]
And you know if the roles were reversed and LeBron was driving and they blew the whistle, you’d be complaining about LeBron getting a superstar call.
Grant Hill, Tracy McGrady, Rashard Lewis, and now… Gilbert Arenas. Dwight Howard will still skip town after next year, take the easy way out and screw his team over just like Lebron did. If Dwight can’t win with a crapload of shooters around him like Hakeem did back in the day, I hope he takes a hard look at himself instead of blaming management.
@LIKE A BOSH
Lebron AND CHRIS BOSH both knocked Hinrich and prevented him from getting a shot off. It was the exact same play as the one before where d-wade was bumped and a foul called. The ref’s gave it to Miami, bar none. Do you know the rules of the nba?
Enough already with the “take the easy way out” bullshit. No NBA championship has ever been won easily, so there’s no such thing as an “easy way out.”
How come nobody is talking shit about Cliff Lee taking the easy way out for signing with the loaded Phillies? What about Carl Crawford taking the easy way out for signing with the loaded Red Sox? In the NBA, why was nobody talking about Steve Blake and Matt Barnes for taking the easy way out signing with the Lakers? Or Shaq and J.O. for signing with the Celtics? Why the double standard for guys like LeBron and Dwight Howard?
@kudos — I’m not saying LeBron didn’t touch him, but to describe it as “absolutely mauled” is way over the top. Go watch the 30 for 30 Reggie Miller doc, check out those Pacers/Knicks games and tell me about being “absolutely mauled.” LeBron and Bosh barely tapped Hinrich.
@ 31:
And from where do you base that statement that Dwight will actually blame the management?
I mean, for Bron, there’s the arrogance and general bitchassness attitude, but Dwight?
Way to make fucking over the top assumptions.
@ Bandwagon-J:
Here my friends is the very definition of a bitchass.
@ Sporty Spice – talking smack because the Heat beat the Wiz? Other than the Jazz who have the Heat beaten in their big winning “streak”? The Mavericks game will be a measuring stick, not the Wiz or barely beating the Cavs.
I like the Lewis-Gil trade, the Suns part seems like it favors the Suns as they get bigger and better defensively and the Magic gave up a #1 pick. The Magic better hope Turk plays like he’s interested, he was nailed to the bench in Phoenix.
Got my Quitness T-Shirt ready for Thursday, just wish the Suns had some time to get the new guys ready before playing the Heat. That’ll be two losses in a row for the Heat!
@ Like a Bitch – Lebron is the definition of “Take the Easy way out”. It was too hard, he went to a team where he defers to Wade, its not his team. So somebody that has the opportunity to be considered one of the all time greats yet gives that up so he can play on somebody else’s team because it has become too hard (that’s what she said). It’s called taking the easy way, it’s what he did, get off the Ctown fans hating on Lebron when you can’t even acknowledge that Bron gave up his legacy to so he can have it easier and be a wing man instead of being the man.
Duncanrules says:
Gil’s fine with coming off the bench, supposedly. Seems like he’s already trying to get the right mindset down south.
Hibachi is getting ready for all the fun in the sun… not for bastketball… but i’m ok with that… arenas should be in jail a la michael vick instead of playing in the nba…
@Claw — Very original of you to spit out every tired argument that’s already been used against LeBron. But if you actually took the time to think…
1. You say LeBron defers to Wade. So tell me why LeBron is averaging more FGA’s per game than Wade, only 0.1 less FTA’s per game, AND averaging THREE MORE assists per game than Wade?
2. You say it got too hard for LeBron. He’s the one who was advancing the playoffs every year, while Wade hasn’t been past the 1st round since 2006. What was the one year where Wade stood in LeBron’s way of a championship? If he’d signed with Boston or Orlando and San Antonio you might have a point, but he went to a team that needed him more than he needed them.
3. You say LeBron gave up his chance to be one of the greats of all-time. Here’s an idea: Maybe LeBron knows he’s better than Wade. After all, LeBron has 2 MVP’s while Wade has zero. And that whole “being one of the greats” is just fan and media opinion anyway. Why should LeBron give a f*** what they think?