Air Jordan 1 KO RTTG “Barcelona”

07.20.12 6 years ago

Need anymore reason to be excited for the Olympics? As part of the “Road To The Gold” pack that Jordan Brand has turned out this month, this weekend the Air Jordan 1 KO “Barcelona” will be releasing. The regular canvas is offset by a bright leather sunburst toe box, Swoosh and ankle collar. The outsole is completely yellow, and the laces, as well as the inner lining, are university blue, and both add an entirely different element to the sneaker.

Releasing tomorrow, it’ll hit select Jordan Brand accounts for $125.

via NiceKicks

What do you think?

