Air Jordan 2010 Team – N.C. A&T State Player Exclusive

To date, we’ve shown you the special team versions of the Air Jordan 2010 Team for North Carolina, Cal, Marquette and Georgetown, but now it’s time to show you some exclusive heat from a school that you’ve probably never heard of: North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, N.C. The Aggies, who play their games in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), are 4-3 on the season, with their only losses coming to Ohio State, Morehead State and Florida. Check out their exclusive kicks after the jump.
For those that didn’t already know, Jordan Brand has had a long-standing partnership with N.C. A&T State, as the men’s basketball team was one of the only teams in the country to wear Jordan Brand product dating all the way back to 2001.
What do you think?
can we please get some better material worth reading up on this site? Its 1:00pm and theres only two boring as posts up. Who cares about some NC A&T? or their shoes? stop wasting your time and ours dime no real sneaker head cares about team jordan anyways.
Oh yes! AGGIE BORN, AGGIE BRED! We have indeed been representing the Jordan Brand since day one. The kicks are ehhh. I’ve seen better when I worked for the mighty swoosh in my day but nevertheless much love on the post.
And when I die I’ll be Aggie dead! Aggie Pride!!! balls doesn’t get it cuz he doesnt know about the presence of THE best HBCU in the land… #GHOE, ask about it
@ Yooo
Too bad you couldn’t get into a real college with a legit bball program to cheer for…
That is amazing @balls you call yourself? I’m pretty much doing what I want these days in a field I majored in at A&T. Visit [www.patchwerk.com] and see about us. Its all love though. Greensboro was good to this brother! Salute.
Boooo!!! I will agree wit @Balls on one thing. No one cares about dem’ Faggies cuz its all about them Eagles & NCCU!!!! But it’s about time any HBCU has gotten shown some love so I’m all for the post regardless…
FYI – Durham, NC was better for me lol