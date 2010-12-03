Air Jordan 2010 Team – N.C. A&T State Player Exclusive

#Style – Kicks and Gear
12.03.10 8 years ago 6 Comments

To date, we’ve shown you the special team versions of the Air Jordan 2010 Team for North Carolina, Cal, Marquette and Georgetown, but now it’s time to show you some exclusive heat from a school that you’ve probably never heard of: North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, N.C. The Aggies, who play their games in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), are 4-3 on the season, with their only losses coming to Ohio State, Morehead State and Florida. Check out their exclusive kicks after the jump.

For those that didn’t already know, Jordan Brand has had a long-standing partnership with N.C. A&T State, as the men’s basketball team was one of the only teams in the country to wear Jordan Brand product dating all the way back to 2001.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSAir Jordan 2010Air Jordan 2010 TeamJordan BrandNorth Carolina A&T State UniversityStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP