Air Jordan 2010 Team – N.C. A&T State Player Exclusive

To date, we’ve shown you the special team versions of the Air Jordan 2010 Team for North Carolina, Cal, Marquette and Georgetown, but now it’s time to show you some exclusive heat from a school that you’ve probably never heard of: North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, N.C. The Aggies, who play their games in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), are 4-3 on the season, with their only losses coming to Ohio State, Morehead State and Florida. Check out their exclusive kicks after the jump.

For those that didn’t already know, Jordan Brand has had a long-standing partnership with N.C. A&T State, as the men’s basketball team was one of the only teams in the country to wear Jordan Brand product dating all the way back to 2001.

What do you think?

