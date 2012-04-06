Air Jordan 2012 “Jordan Brand Classic” Deluxe

04.06.12

It’s that time of year again when the best high school players in the world get together to give us a final taste before they head off to college, the spotlight and the big time. And next Saturday, the 11th annual Jordan Brand Classic will pit the best of the best against each other in Charlotte. The game will be televised on ESPN at 7 p.m., but you don’t have to wait that long to see what the players will be rocking: special editions of the Air Jordan 2012.

The East squad will be rocking a version with a predominantly University Blue upper, an Obsidian midsole and laces with White accents. And the other side, the West team will wearing the brightest style yet with a Team Orange/Cool Grey colorway.

Of course, players will be able to choose from a wide range of customization options on game day. Fitting and appropriate… this is perhaps the most customizable sneaker ever.

Both sneakers will be on available later this month for retail.

