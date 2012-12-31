Update: New Images & Release Details Of The Air Jordan 4 “Python” Custom

Available tonight at midnight, only at JBFcustoms.com, these Air Jordan 4 “Python” customs will be selling in a very limited quantity for $600 (the costumer must provide the shoe). The sneaker includes an upper made of genuine, matte black python, with a premium red lambskin liner, and the designer can be contacted on Twitter and Instagram

Life has been good to Darrelle Revis. These sneakers, a custom designed “Python” Air Jordan 4, were a personal order for the Jets cornerback. Using the recently released black and cement Air Jordan 4, JBF Customs turned the entire shoe into snakeskin, and also included a branded tongue and a red inner lining made of lambskin.

Amazingly for all of us, beginning tomorrow in 2013, JBF Customs will make this dope shoe available to anyone through personal inquiries as long as the customer provides the base shoe.

