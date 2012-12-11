Air Jordan IV “Jesus Piece” Custom Sneakers

#Style – Kicks and Gear
12.11.12 6 years ago

Is there anyone better at making custom sneakers than Mache? I doubt it. His latest project, done exclusively for Game to commemorate his latest album, is a pair of Air Jordan IVs “Jesus Piece” customs, and they’re as crazy as you would expect.

The red suede of the upper, and the album cover imagery found on the insoles ties in the newest release from one of hip-hop’s best artists. Don’t bother scouring eBay for a pair of these – they’re one-of-a-kind and will never be released. Instead, stay tuned in the next issue of Dime for a behind-the-scenes look at how Mache does it.

H/T NiceKicks

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSAir Jordan IVGameMacheStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP