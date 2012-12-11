Air Jordan IV “Jesus Piece” Custom Sneakers

Is there anyone better at making custom sneakers than Mache? I doubt it. His latest project, done exclusively for Game to commemorate his latest album, is a pair of Air Jordan IVs “Jesus Piece” customs, and they’re as crazy as you would expect.

The red suede of the upper, and the album cover imagery found on the insoles ties in the newest release from one of hip-hop’s best artists. Don’t bother scouring eBay for a pair of these – they’re one-of-a-kind and will never be released. Instead, stay tuned in the next issue of Dime for a behind-the-scenes look at how Mache does it.

H/T NiceKicks

