Air Jordan V White/Black/Red

It’s hard to say any pair of Jordans is underrated, especially when we’re talking about any of the first seven in the line. But while the Air Jordan Vs represent a key moment in Michael Jordan‘s career – his first season with Phil Jackson as a head coach, the final time he’d ever lose to the Pistons in the playoffs – I always get the feeling these joints are overlooked because they’re bookended by three of the most beloved Jordan shoes ever (IIIs, IVs and VIs). These Vs are dropping on January 26, and are sure to be riding a wave of hype upon their release.

For people like myself who already own a bunch of pairs of Vs, as well as this colorway, there will still be incentive to cop a pair. First, the 2006 release had a black tongue. This one sticks with the gray (the 2008 Collezione pack was also gray). On this version, there’s also no “23” embroidery on the heel, which made an appearance on both the 2006 and 2008 versions.

There have been some truly crazy Jordan release days over the past year or so. I don’t expect this release to be any different.

H/T Sneakernews

What’s the best pair/colorway of Vs?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.