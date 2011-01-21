This Sunday, the H-Town Sneaker Summit will be holding their 7th Annual Winter Event at the Toyota Center in Houston. To commemorate this, Akomplice will be releasing an exclusive colorway of the Akomplice x H-Town Sneaker Summit “Space City” t-shirt, which was previously available only to attendees. Check it out.

Many basketball fans to this day still debate what would have happened if Michael Jordan never retired, and if these two teams ever faced each other in the NBA Finals. However, two NBA Championship trophies continue to reside in Houston.

This shirt will be available worldwide for the first time this Sunday, Jan. 23 at noon in extremely limited quantities, only at the Akomplice web store.

