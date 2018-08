Because the Lakers decided they didn’t really feel like using Dwight Howard that much last night, there were many opportunities for the Hawks to get to the rim. This one from Al Horford was by far the best take, however. Antawn Jamison isn’t known for his defense, and on this play, Horford completely shamed him.

