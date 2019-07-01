Al Horford Will Reportedly Join The Sixers After They Dealt Jimmy Butler To Miami

06.30.19

For all the craziness that surrounded Boston this season, Al Horford’s free agency was supposed to be as drama-free a decision as there was. The expectation was that Horford would decline the player option on his contract and enter unrestricted free agency, at which point the two sides would work out a longer deal worth less money to keep him on the Celtics.

But for one reason or another, that all changed, and reports indicated that Horford was on his way out of Boston. There was reportedly a “mystery team” in the mix for Horford that led him to decline the Kings interest, and while there was speculation the Celtics would try to get involved in talks to bring him back by way of sign-and-trade magic, they were not able to.

Another team was able to use a sign-and-trade to clear the necessary space to bring in Horford, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Horford is on his way to Philadelphia to join the Sixers following the completion of a sign-and-trade to send Jimmy Butler to the Heat.

