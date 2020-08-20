Aleksej Pokusevski Is A Potential Gem In The 2020 NBA Draft

As I’m sure you’ve heard by now, the 2020 NBA Draft is not well regarded for its star potential. There will be useful players in this class, but the top end of the lottery is as bereft of surefire stars going in as any year in recent memory. More than one bad team will probably opt to take the perceived safe pick, when in reality, they should swing for the fences. This is in part because what constitutes a “safe pick” in this class is up for debate.

Enter Serbian teenager Aleksej Pokuševski. The first thing you notice about Poku is his incredible fluidity and coordination for someone his size at his age. He’s listed at 7-feet, though there is some anecdotal evidence that he’s a little taller than that now, and given that he turns 19 after Christmas, he’s the youngest player in the entire class. Poku does not have the pedigree or the base statistical profile one would generally associate with a top-10 pick. Only playing in 12 total games in the low-level Greek Second League, Poku was not the dominant scorer in Europe that current superstars Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić were, averaging only 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. His profile is closer to something like what Kristaps Porziņģis’ was, albeit against lesser competition.

As you can probably tell, a more thorough examination of the numbers is where Poku shines. His Per 36 numbers this season are quite good — he averaged 16.7 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.9 steals, and 2.8 blocks. I shouldn’t have to note how uncommon it is for a younger seven footer to average almost five assists per 36, never mind those rebounding and steal/block numbers. The way he gets those assists is even more remarkable, functioning as a legitimate ball handler in transition and in the pick-and-roll. In case you think these numbers are a fluke, bear in mind that they similar to the numbers he had last summer in the Under-18 European Championships: 21.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.1 steals, and 4.8 blocks per 36.

Not to get too numbers heavy but, a 17/18-year-old tallying 57 steals and blocks in about 350 minutes is superhumanly good. The same player also having 117 rebounds, 43 assists, and 27 made threes in that period of time is almost unheard of. Across all of 2019, Poku went for 18.1 points, 11.6 boards, 4.3 assists, 2.3 steals, and 3.4 blocks per 36 minutes. He also had a positive assist-to-turnover ratio and a 27-for-73 (.369) mark from deep. It’s not entirely out of the question to ask if any other recent 7-foot prospect has put up numbers like these, so I figured I’d check.

With apologies to Marvin Bagley, here’s everyone ever called a “unicorn” and what their Per 36 numbers looked like in the year before entering the NBA Draft.

What really stands out here is Poku’s rebounding, passing, and defensive playmaking (as well as his miserable overall field goal percentage, which we’ll get into). It’s really not a stretch to say he’s the most multi-faceted big man in recent Draft history. I included Giannis less as a direct comp and more because he’s the only one of these players to also play in the Greek Second League, although Poku was younger.

Is all of this to say Poku will be as good as any of these players in the NBA? Of course not, and that’s especially true with Embiid, Giannis, or Jokic, who are all incredibly strong and well-built players. The biggest reason for that poor field goal percentage inside the arc is Poku’s complete lack of strength in his upper and lower body — he’s listed at a paltry 201 pounds.