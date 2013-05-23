All-NBA Teams Announced; Someone Gives J.J. Hickson A Vote

#James Harden #Paul George #Russell Westbrook #Dwyane Wade #Kevin Durant #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James #Dwight Howard #Chris Paul #Carmelo Anthony #Blake Griffin
05.23.13 5 years ago 2 Comments
Kobe Bryant, LeBron James

Kobe Bryant, LeBron James (photo. Nike Basketball)

The All-NBA Teams were announced this afternoon, headlined, once again, by LeBron James. He was the only player to receive all 119 First-Team votes. Joining the King on the First Team is Kevin Durant, Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant and Chris Paul. This is the Mamba’s 11th First-Team selection, tying him with Karl Malone for the most ever. This was also Duncan’s 10th such selection.

You can check out the full results below. Once again, we have no clue what some of these voters are thinking about. These teams were chosen by a panel of 119 sportswriters and broadcasters throughout the United States and Canada, and given point scores of five (First Team), three (Second Team) and one (Third Team). Rajon Rondo plays 38 games and gets a vote? Raymond Felton gets three points? And worst of all… J.J. Hickson gets a vote? What?

But overall, it’s hard to complain about these teams…

*** *** ***

2012-13 ALL-NBA FIRST TEAM
Position Player, Team (1st Team Votes) Points
Forward LeBron James, Miami (119) 595
Forward Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City (102) 555
Center Tim Duncan, San Antonio (45) 392
Guard Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers (91) 521
Guard Chris Paul, L.A. Clippers (97) 537

2012-13 ALL-NBA SECOND TEAM
Position Player, Team (1st Team Votes) Points
Forward Carmelo Anthony, New York (24) 397
Forward Blake Griffin, L.A. Clippers 132
Center Marc Gasol, Memphis (38) 295
Guard Tony Parker, San Antonio (16) 273
Guard Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City (20) 306

2012-13 ALL-NBA THIRD TEAM
Position Player, Team (1st Team Votes) Points
Forward David Lee, Golden State 79
Forward Paul George, Indiana 73
Center Dwight Howard, L.A. Lakers (17) 203
Guard Dwyane Wade, Miami (3) 145
Guard James Harden, Houston (5) 253

Other players receiving votes, with point totals: Brook Lopez, Brooklyn, 132 (7 First Team votes); Stephen Curry, Golden State, 72; LaMarcus Aldridge, Portland, 62; Chris Bosh, Miami, 59 (4); Joakim Noah, Chicago, 56 (3); Zach Randolph, Memphis, 45; Al Horford, Atlanta, 31 (2); Paul Pierce, Boston, 24; Al Jefferson, Utah, 20 (1); Tyson Chandler, New York, 19 (1); Roy Hibbert, Indiana, 9; Luol Deng, Chicago, 8; Kevin Garnett, Boston, 8; Ty Lawson, Denver, 8; Josh Smith, Atlanta, 7; Deron Williams, Brooklyn, 6; Pau Gasol, LA Lakers, 4; Serge Ibaka, Oklahoma City, 4; Omer Asik, Houston, 3; Kenneth Faried, Denver, 3; Raymond Felton, New York, 3; Kyrie Irving, Cleveland, 3; Carlos Boozer, Chicago, 2; Mike Conley, Memphis, 2; David West, Indiana, 2; Rudy Gay, Toronto, 1; J.J. Hickson, Portland, 1; Andre Iguodala, Denver, 1; Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas, 1; Nikola Pekovic, Minnesota, 1; Rajon Rondo, Boston, 1; Nikola Vucevic, Orlando, 1.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden#Paul George#Russell Westbrook#Dwyane Wade#Kevin Durant#Kobe Bryant#LeBron James#Dwight Howard#Chris Paul#Carmelo Anthony#Blake Griffin
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINCARMELO ANTHONYChris PaulDAVID LEEDimeMagDWIGHT HOWARDDWYANE WADEJAMES HARDENKEVIN DURANTKOBE BRYANTLatest NewsLeBron JamesMARC GASOLPAUL GEORGERUSSELL WESTBROOKTIM DUNCANTONY PARKER

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP