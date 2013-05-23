All-NBA Teams Announced; Someone Gives J.J. Hickson A Vote

The All-NBA Teams were announced this afternoon, headlined, once again, by LeBron James. He was the only player to receive all 119 First-Team votes. Joining the King on the First Team is Kevin Durant, Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant and Chris Paul. This is the Mamba’s 11th First-Team selection, tying him with Karl Malone for the most ever. This was also Duncan’s 10th such selection.

You can check out the full results below. Once again, we have no clue what some of these voters are thinking about. These teams were chosen by a panel of 119 sportswriters and broadcasters throughout the United States and Canada, and given point scores of five (First Team), three (Second Team) and one (Third Team). Rajon Rondo plays 38 games and gets a vote? Raymond Felton gets three points? And worst of all… J.J. Hickson gets a vote? What?

But overall, it’s hard to complain about these teams…

2012-13 ALL-NBA FIRST TEAM

Position Player, Team (1st Team Votes) Points

Forward LeBron James, Miami (119) 595

Forward Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City (102) 555

Center Tim Duncan, San Antonio (45) 392

Guard Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers (91) 521

Guard Chris Paul, L.A. Clippers (97) 537

2012-13 ALL-NBA SECOND TEAM

Position Player, Team (1st Team Votes) Points

Forward Carmelo Anthony, New York (24) 397

Forward Blake Griffin, L.A. Clippers 132

Center Marc Gasol, Memphis (38) 295

Guard Tony Parker, San Antonio (16) 273

Guard Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City (20) 306

2012-13 ALL-NBA THIRD TEAM

Position Player, Team (1st Team Votes) Points

Forward David Lee, Golden State 79

Forward Paul George, Indiana 73

Center Dwight Howard, L.A. Lakers (17) 203

Guard Dwyane Wade, Miami (3) 145

Guard James Harden, Houston (5) 253

Other players receiving votes, with point totals: Brook Lopez, Brooklyn, 132 (7 First Team votes); Stephen Curry, Golden State, 72; LaMarcus Aldridge, Portland, 62; Chris Bosh, Miami, 59 (4); Joakim Noah, Chicago, 56 (3); Zach Randolph, Memphis, 45; Al Horford, Atlanta, 31 (2); Paul Pierce, Boston, 24; Al Jefferson, Utah, 20 (1); Tyson Chandler, New York, 19 (1); Roy Hibbert, Indiana, 9; Luol Deng, Chicago, 8; Kevin Garnett, Boston, 8; Ty Lawson, Denver, 8; Josh Smith, Atlanta, 7; Deron Williams, Brooklyn, 6; Pau Gasol, LA Lakers, 4; Serge Ibaka, Oklahoma City, 4; Omer Asik, Houston, 3; Kenneth Faried, Denver, 3; Raymond Felton, New York, 3; Kyrie Irving, Cleveland, 3; Carlos Boozer, Chicago, 2; Mike Conley, Memphis, 2; David West, Indiana, 2; Rudy Gay, Toronto, 1; J.J. Hickson, Portland, 1; Andre Iguodala, Denver, 1; Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas, 1; Nikola Pekovic, Minnesota, 1; Rajon Rondo, Boston, 1; Nikola Vucevic, Orlando, 1.

What do you think?

