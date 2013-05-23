All-NBA Teams Announced; Someone Gives J.J. Hickson A Vote

The All-NBA Teams were announced this afternoon, headlined, once again, by LeBron James. He was the only player to receive all 119 First-Team votes. Joining the King on the First Team is Kevin Durant, Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant and Chris Paul. This is the Mamba’s 11th First-Team selection, tying him with Karl Malone for the most ever. This was also Duncan’s 10th such selection.
You can check out the full results below. Once again, we have no clue what some of these voters are thinking about. These teams were chosen by a panel of 119 sportswriters and broadcasters throughout the United States and Canada, and given point scores of five (First Team), three (Second Team) and one (Third Team). Rajon Rondo plays 38 games and gets a vote? Raymond Felton gets three points? And worst of all… J.J. Hickson gets a vote? What?
But overall, it’s hard to complain about these teams…
2012-13 ALL-NBA FIRST TEAM
Position Player, Team (1st Team Votes) Points
Forward LeBron James, Miami (119) 595
Forward Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City (102) 555
Center Tim Duncan, San Antonio (45) 392
Guard Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers (91) 521
Guard Chris Paul, L.A. Clippers (97) 537
2012-13 ALL-NBA SECOND TEAM
Position Player, Team (1st Team Votes) Points
Forward Carmelo Anthony, New York (24) 397
Forward Blake Griffin, L.A. Clippers 132
Center Marc Gasol, Memphis (38) 295
Guard Tony Parker, San Antonio (16) 273
Guard Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City (20) 306
2012-13 ALL-NBA THIRD TEAM
Position Player, Team (1st Team Votes) Points
Forward David Lee, Golden State 79
Forward Paul George, Indiana 73
Center Dwight Howard, L.A. Lakers (17) 203
Guard Dwyane Wade, Miami (3) 145
Guard James Harden, Houston (5) 253
Other players receiving votes, with point totals: Brook Lopez, Brooklyn, 132 (7 First Team votes); Stephen Curry, Golden State, 72; LaMarcus Aldridge, Portland, 62; Chris Bosh, Miami, 59 (4); Joakim Noah, Chicago, 56 (3); Zach Randolph, Memphis, 45; Al Horford, Atlanta, 31 (2); Paul Pierce, Boston, 24; Al Jefferson, Utah, 20 (1); Tyson Chandler, New York, 19 (1); Roy Hibbert, Indiana, 9; Luol Deng, Chicago, 8; Kevin Garnett, Boston, 8; Ty Lawson, Denver, 8; Josh Smith, Atlanta, 7; Deron Williams, Brooklyn, 6; Pau Gasol, LA Lakers, 4; Serge Ibaka, Oklahoma City, 4; Omer Asik, Houston, 3; Kenneth Faried, Denver, 3; Raymond Felton, New York, 3; Kyrie Irving, Cleveland, 3; Carlos Boozer, Chicago, 2; Mike Conley, Memphis, 2; David West, Indiana, 2; Rudy Gay, Toronto, 1; J.J. Hickson, Portland, 1; Andre Iguodala, Denver, 1; Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas, 1; Nikola Pekovic, Minnesota, 1; Rajon Rondo, Boston, 1; Nikola Vucevic, Orlando, 1.
What do you think?
JJ Hickson got a vote? Omer Asik? Rondo?
JJ Hickson had an astounding year! Count up his minutes, his double doubles and add in the fact that he was playing off position. Cheers for JJ!