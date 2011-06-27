All-Star Forward David West To Become A Free Agent

One of my go-to moves in any 2k Association is to find David West. Find him at all costs. In years past, back when the computer would do things like trade a lottery pick, a 21-year-old All-Star and then some second rounders for two heinous contracts, it was easy (It’s a little harder now, considering the computer went Billy Madison and jumped about seven grades – from second to high school – in one year).

I always wanted West because he was as solid as they come, around 19 and seven every year, and his contract was amazing, maneuverable, easy to deal with. Every year until it ran out in 2012, the price went down. West’s contract was finally set to bottom out at $7.5 million next year, but instead he’s going to opt out and become a free agent.

Marc Stein of ESPN writes:

“We just felt like this is the best thing for me, to go forward, and I made the decision based on where I was since the the knee (surgery) and all those other things and I felt it was the right time for me to make a good decision,” West told the (New Orleans) Times-Picayune on Monday. West has a June 30 deadline in his contract to notify the Hornets whether he will invoke next season’s $7.5 million salary or opt for free agency. The Hornets have anticipated all along that West would become a free agent, even though the former All-Star was forced to undergo surgery in April to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee suffered March 24. The reason: West still figures to be one of the two or three most coveted players on the open market in spite of the injury after years of consistent production and averages of 18.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in 70 games last season.

It is a risk for West. He’s coming off a major knee injury and will be 31 years old in August. Then, there’s the lockout and the new CBA, which will alter salaries (almost assuredly will lower them). The All-Star forward is banking that a contender, or New Orleans, will open up the bank and give him a slight raise.

The New Orleans’ front office says they plan on bringing him back. I believe them; if they don’t, what’ll that say to Chris Paul? That they’ll be good enough with Aaron Gary and Carl Landry (how fast would CP jet?). And what happens if the new CBA incorporates some type of hard cap so that the shopping fanatics – the “true” contenders – can’t afford him?

Where do you think he should sign? Stay in New Orleans or go somewhere else?

