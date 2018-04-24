Allen Iverson Has Joel Embiid On His List Of The Top Five Current NBA Players

#Joel Embiid #Philadelphia 76ers #Russell Westbrook #Kevin Durant #LeBron James
04.24.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have a big fan in former Sixers star Allen Iverson. The Answer has already claimed that Ben Simmons is playing beyond his years, and on Tuesday, he gave a ringing endorsement of fellow big Embiid.

Iverson appeared next to Stephen A. Smith on First Take on Tuesday, when Max Kellerman asked who his top five active NBA players are. Iverson had already said LeBron James was the best player in the NBA, but it was tough for him to pick the other four.

The clip starts around the two minute mark of the video. Iverson said “definitely” Kevin Durant, then went into his other three picks, including Embiid.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers#Russell Westbrook#Kevin Durant#LeBron James
TAGSALLEN IVERSONJOEL EMBIIDKEVIN DURANTLeBron JamesPHILADELPHIA 76ERSRUSSELL WESTBROOK

Listen To This

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 7 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 7 hours ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 8 hours ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 1 day ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 1 day ago
The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP