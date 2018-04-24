Getty Image

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have a big fan in former Sixers star Allen Iverson. The Answer has already claimed that Ben Simmons is playing beyond his years, and on Tuesday, he gave a ringing endorsement of fellow big Embiid.

Iverson appeared next to Stephen A. Smith on First Take on Tuesday, when Max Kellerman asked who his top five active NBA players are. Iverson had already said LeBron James was the best player in the NBA, but it was tough for him to pick the other four.

The clip starts around the two minute mark of the video. Iverson said “definitely” Kevin Durant, then went into his other three picks, including Embiid.