Alvin Gentry Wouldn’t Trade Anthony Davis For Anyone, ‘Even Beyoncé’

Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans are entering an interesting season where things could look very different for the franchise once it’s over. Davis is under contract with the Pelicans and has said he doesn’t want to go anywhere, but despite all that many assume he could end up on another team if the season goes south in New Orleans.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the common thought, as Davis could join LeBron James and company in Hollywood — his signing with agent Rich Paul only further fueled those rumors. Kyrie Irving has admitted to talking with Davis about signing in Boston, and the Celtics have been floated as a landing spot for some time.

That’s all talk, though. The fact of the matter is that Davis is a Pelican, a team that upset the Trail Blazers in the first round despite not having DeMarcus Cousins on the roster. There’s a lot to like in New Orleans, it’s just all a bit tenuous. But Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said that if he has his way, Davis isn’t going anywhere.