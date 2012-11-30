Amazing “2Paq” Tee By UNDRCRWN

If you’re like us at Dime, our lives center around hoops and music. Both of those passions, however, draw their (literally) most powerful imagery from something else entirely: a prize fight. World champ boxer Manny Pacquiao knows something about that and is honored with this new incredible mashup tee from UNDRCRWN. Launching today at 5 p.m., it was created not only for his role in some of the biggest fights of recent memory, but his “resurrection” that has echoes of 2Pac.

Pacquiao’s controversial loss to Timothy Bradley last June, and his training before his Dec. 8 fight against Juan Manuel Marquez for the fourth time, serves as inspiration for the shirt that blends the larger-than-life notoriety the Filipino boxer and California’s rap legend Tupac still share. It gets two G.O.A.T’s in one shot. Find the tee exclusively for sale at www.SHOPUNDRCRWN.com.

Will you cop?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.