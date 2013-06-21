Amazing Unedited Behind-The-Scenes Video From Miami’s Locker Room Celebration

06.21.13 5 years ago

Ever wondered what the scene was like behind closed doors in a championship team’s locker room? Here’s your chance, courtesy of video from Kabir Khiatani for The Miami Herald. LeBron and D-Wade talk about how unstoppable they are. Juwan Howard and Norris Cole strike an odd pose, and Chris Andersen soaks it all in. This party was so exclusive they wouldn’t even let Drake in.

