Amazing Video: Tracy McGrady Mobbed As He Arrives in China

10.25.12 6 years ago

How big is Tracy McGrady in China? This video of him arriving at Qingdao airport to begin the next chapter of his career with the Qingdao Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association is crazy. [Check out T-Mac’s Facebook goodbye letter to his U.S. fans]

The video starts off crazy, with fans chanting “T-MAC! T-MAC!” … and then it goes off the rails about a minute into the clip. The chants basically devolve into a mass howl as people push just to touch McGrady as one of T-Mac’s people basically beg them to back off before McGrady gets hurt.

Watch the best mix of Tracy McGrady highlights you will ever see.

