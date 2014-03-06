Andray Blatche With The Steal, Spin, Eurostep & The Finger Roll

He’s the Blatcheman, Ski-Ba-Bop-Ba-Dop-Bop. Sorry, but that’s what we were hearing in our head when the Lazarus of Brooklyn (not Bethany), Andray Blatche, performed a minor miracle in Brooklyn Wednesday night. The 6-11 forward/center is as agile on his feet as he is while dancing, and he showed it all off in a thrilling sequence during Brooklyn’s win to get over .500 on the year.

In case you didn’t know, Blatche will be a free agent again at the end of the year; he’s got a player option for $1.437 million for 2014-15, but we doubt he’ll pick it up. Brooklyn took a chance on him after he was amnestied in Washington (following a 7-year, $35 million contract the Wiz had to eat mid-way and a lot of mud-slinging between both parties after-the-fact), so we know Blatche wants to stay after his second chance, but will Brooklyn be able to afford him once he’s on the open market?

After plays like this, we don’t know â€” even with Prokohorov’s inexorable pocketbook. If you’re wondering about his eurostep at the end, it’s not the first time he’s busted it out.

Blatche’s per-36 minute numbers are pretty ridiculous this year (19.3 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 1.9 SPG) even though his shooting has dropped off a tad after a career-high 51.2 percent from the field last season (he’s at 47 percent this year).

As you saw above when he stepped in front of a waiting Marc Gasol to intercept the inbounds, Blatche moves lightly on his feet for such a hulk of a guy (6-11, 260 pounds is big even by NBA standards). And while Blatche’s shooting has dipped slightly after last season, he’s gaining more confidence with a jumper that’s accurate out to 20 feet. That’s neglecting to mention his freakish handle and deft passing for a big man.

Blatche was 4-of-6 from the field against Memphis’ tough front line with 12 points to go with four rebounds, two assists, the steal and three blocks.

Brooklyn’s 103-94 win over the visiting Grizz pushed them above .500 (29-28) for the first time this season, and Andray Blatche continues to help BK contend even with Brook Lopez out for the season.

(video via The Brooklyn Game)

