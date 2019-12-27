DETROIT – Andre Drummond isn’t eligible to become a free agent until the summer of 2020, but that didn’t stop him from trying out a second job a couple days before Christmas. The Pistons big man visited a Meijer on Eight Mile for the second year in a row, but rather than follow a few shoppers around and treat them to some holiday cheer, this year he grabbed a pricing gun and learned how to be a cashier for a couple hours.

“How am I doing?” Drummond asked. “I’m nervous, but I want to be efficient.”

The woman training him, Angela, shortened her name to Angel on her name tag and let Drummond wear it for the day. After ringing up customers in aisle 30 (he found a lot more luck with the gun – the practice in Fortnite has really paid off – than the scanner), “Angel” let them know their total, then casually revealed he was footing the bill.

Drummond played it off in a deadpan style that would make teammate Blake Griffin proud. For those who didn’t quite recognize him and questioned why there were cameras around, he said he was a reality star. He told others he was transitioning into another career. The smirks quickly turned to wonder as those holding their credit cards and cash were told to put them away. There weren’t autographs, just hugs and a few tears.

“Being here for seven years, I do see Detroit as home.” Drummond, decked out in a Jordan Brand hoodie and glasses, said in the break room. “So everything I do, I always think about what I can do to help the people in the city first. I always do things like this, come down to Eight Mile. I mean, I’ll go anywhere, just to give a helping hand out here in the city and just to touch somebody’s life for that one day.”

Drummond’s sister, Ariana, and mother, Christine, were with him, needling him about his work ethic on the job, telling him to put away his phone, and teasing him if he struggled scanning an item. (He had the hardest time with the produce codes, as anyone would.) But when his “shift” ended, the talk turned to dinner and where they would go to spend time together. Having his family close to him, and having them invest in Detroit as much as he has, has helped Drummond grow immeasurably. And when he needs guidance, Drummonds turns to Christine, who continues to shape him as he is coming into his own on and off the court.

“I am who I am now and I think anybody who comes across me will tell you the same thing,” Drummond said. “I don’t plan on changing much. I just try to be a good person and help people who need to be helped and just show my character in the way I was raised from my mom. How giving I am, I got that from my mom too. I’ll give anybody anything that is in need of it and I wouldn’t think twice about it. And that’s the biggest trait my mom has, too, is she’s just a caregiver. Even just little things like being there for teammates who are having a rough stretch, just taking them out to dinner and talking to them or finding a way to get their mind off of that possession. I’m always the guy to come around and do those things for these people.”

Drummond wears his love for his family on his body in a series of tattoos that have spread from his back to his arms. His back has both Ariana’s and Christine’s names, as well as artwork that includes a Bible verse and a portrait of Bob Marley honoring his Jamaican heritage. His arm sleeve is dedicated to his children, and he has matching tattoos with his closest friends.