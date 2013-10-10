Andre Drummond’s Innovative New Free Throw Style

Earlier this summer, we addressed the free throw challenges of Andre Drummond before he enters his sophomore season in the Association. We thought Drummond â€” like most young, NBA players â€” was embarrassed at the prospect of shooting underhand free throws like the cantankerous, yet efficient, Rick Barry. But Drummond has come up with a unique twist to the Ricky Barry free throw.

Drummond sent a tweet out last night asking fans, “Let’s see your different ways of shooting free throws” tag #drevines. The uploaded vine video shows Drummond telling the camera, “I know you guys are making fun of me at the free throw line, so I’m going to start shooting them like this.”

For the record, Drummond shot 37 percent from the line last season, so yes, we are making fun of him at the free throw line. But ‘Dre, it’s because we want you to get better.

