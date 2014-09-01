Iggy: “I Had A Better Shot At Halle Berry” Than Under Armour Had With Durant

On Sunday, news came that Nike had matched Under Armour‘s gargantuan 10-year, $265-285 million offer and would retain signature NBA star, Kevin Durant until 2024. When current Under Armour athlete and new Hawks wing, Kent Bazemore, tweeted out a thanks to KD for considering Under Armour, swoosh athlete, Andre Iguodala, made it clear UA’s shot to land KD was well-nigh impossible.

Here’s Durant tweeting out his excitement at the new deal. He gets the money and he gets to stay with Nike, negating the risk of trying to carry Under Armour’s inchoate basketball department.

Excited and humbled to sign back with the swoosh! — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 1, 2014

Bazemore, one of a few NBA players to be sponsored by Under Armour, tweeted out a thanks to Durantula for even considering Baltimore-based Under Armour. Except, one of Bazemore’s former teammates with the Warriors and a Nike athlete himself, Iguodala attempted to make light of UA’s bid:

@24Bazemore I had a better shot at Halle berry! — Andre Iguodala (@andre) September 1, 2014

Iggy is a semi-famous NBA basketball player, but he still stands no chance at dating the 48-year-old Halle Berry, who is married to this guy and was a freakin’ Bond girl a decade ago.

Still, until Nike crunched the numbers and decided to match Under Armour’s offer, many felt they had a good chance to land him, and there were even false reports the deadline for Nike to match had expired earlier last week. UA — who specializes in clothing, specifically for football and other sports — forced Nike to up their ante considerably in order to bring KD back.

While Iguodala is toeing the company line and having some fun at the same time with the tweet, there was a much bigger chance KD went to Under Armour than he’s ever had at scoring a date with Berry.

Thanks to Eye on Basketball for bringing this to our attention.

