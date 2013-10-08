Andre Iguodala Catches 2 Insane Alley-Oops In Second Game With Warriors

Yeah, Golden State is going to be pretty fun to watch this year. Last night in a 13-point win over Sacramento, Andre Iguodala caught not one, but two insane alley-oops, one of them coming from midcourt from Stephen Curry. After going 6-for-7 from the floor in his first game with the Warriors, and then finishing with five steals against the Kings, it appears like Iggy is already fitting in.

Ironically, both of these transition buckets started with solid Iguodala defense, where he should take the team to a new level this year.

How good will Golden State be this year?

