Andre Iguodala Will Return To The Warriors On A Minimum Contract

The Golden State Warriors are bringing back a crucial piece from their much-ballyhooed death lineup. As he explained to Jonathan Abrams of the New York Times, Andre Iguodala’s time as an unrestricted free agent will come to an end, as he’s decided to head back to the Bay Area to reunite with one of his old squads.

Iguodala laid out his decision to return to the Warriors and made clear that relationships were at the center of his decision.

“Who would have thought I’d have the opportunity to go back to the place where I was able to have, whatever you want to call it, legacy years, in terms of the accomplishments, winning multiple championships, the relationships that I was able to build with some of my closest friends and teammates?” Iguodala told the Times. “The relationship with the fans, the relationship with the Bay, the opportunity to end it here, was just something special.”

Shams Charania of The Athletic added that Iguodala will suit up alongside Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and co. on a minimum contract.

Minimum deal for Iguodala's return to the Warriors, sources said. https://t.co/3oiAkYnQ7N — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2021

Iguodala most recently played for the Miami Heat, but from 2013-19, he was an integral part to the Warriors’ run atop the league. Golden State won three rings and made it to the NBA Finals five years in a row with Iguodala on the roster. Most notably, he was named the 2015 NBA Finals MVP en route to the team’s 4-2 series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.