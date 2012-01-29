Andre Iguodala Throws Down The Best Dunk Of The Season

#Philadelphia 76ers #Video
01.29.12 7 years ago 8 Comments

“I don’t know why more players don’t do that…” Um, because most players aren’t Andre Iguodala, Marc Zumoff. I’m not sure if I should celebrate this play or shake my head. Iggy gave us his best Tracy McGrady impersonation – which has to make it at least one of the top two or three best dunks of the season so far. But what were the Pistons doing? As we said in Smack, there are basically four defenders back, and not one of them jumps or even moves to cut Iggy off. These things happen when you’re 4-17.

What’s your favorite self alley-oop ever?

