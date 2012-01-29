Andre Iguodala Throws Down The Best Dunk Of The Season

“I don’t know why more players don’t do that…” Um, because most players aren’t Andre Iguodala, Marc Zumoff. I’m not sure if I should celebrate this play or shake my head. Iggy gave us his best Tracy McGrady impersonation – which has to make it at least one of the top two or three best dunks of the season so far. But what were the Pistons doing? As we said in Smack, there are basically four defenders back, and not one of them jumps or even moves to cut Iggy off. These things happen when you’re 4-17.
What’s your favorite self alley-oop ever?
Not even close to best dunk of the season. I wouldn’t even rank this in the top ten.
Dime you guys are reaching.
I’ve seen better… that’s good improv since he had no one to pass to.
these commentators are just a little stupid. That was totally on purpose, didn’t get caught in the air
@sonic
He clearly looked to the left and the right WHILE IN THE AIR then threw it off the glass just before hitting the ground. If that’s not getting caught in the air then i don’t know what is.
@DIME
You guys can’t make EVERY dunk the new “Dunk of the year”. Settle down a little. It was a nice play, but a rather bland dunk. I doubt it’ll be top Ten by the end of the NBA season. I bet Iggy does something to top that dunk in the next month or so.
That was anti climactic…
Didn’t Javale McGee get benched for basically the same dunk?
Since there’s no hate, I take it the 76ers won this game and dont have a 2-15 record.
That doesn’t even make my top 10 of January