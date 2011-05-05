Andrew Bynum And The Lakers Have Trust Issues

No one saw this coming. Dallas is a good team, but nobody thought they could come into L.A. and take both games. The Lakers are clearly struggling, and unraveled in the fourth quarter yesterday, giving in to the Mavs’ ball movement and going for home-run shots on the other end.
Andrew Bynum was the only Laker who exceeded expectations, rumbling to 18 points and 13 rebounds (on 8-for-11 from the field). But to the center, the problem isn’t Dallas. It’s the Lakers.
Talking to ESPNLosAngeles.com after the game, Bynum was angry and agitated, upset that he didn’t get the ball enough, and frustrated that no one helps him on defense. He says it’s a trust issue, and that it stems a lot deeper than the public realizes.
“It’s deeply rooted at this point,” Bynum said of the team’s problems. “It’s obvious we have trust issues. Unless we come out and discuss it, then nothing is going to really change. We have to come in and have a good session [Thursday], which I believe we will, and correct things. If not, we’ll go home.”
Bynum’s “trust issues” stem from his teammates’ inability to communicate with one another on the court and help each other out defensively. Bynum was often seen yelling and signaling to his teammates to talk during the game.
“I think it’s quite obvious for anyone who is watching the games,” Bynum said. “There’s hesitation on passes, defensively not being there for your teammate because he wasn’t there for you before, stuff like that.”
It’s always felt like L.A. treated Bynum as the kid brother, the young guy who was talented, but couldn’t find his own way, always had to remain subordinate. You want me to rebound? Okay. You want me to block shots and control the paint? Okay. But can I demand the ball? No. Can I play fourth quarters? No. I can see where his frustration is coming from, especially since he’s been perhaps the best Laker this postseason, and easily the team’s best big man.
Kobe Bryant actually agreed with much of what Bynum said. Bynum gets frustrated when no one helps him on defense. The Lakers count on the big man to do a lot, and yet don’t always rotate to help him the way they expect him to cover their mistakes.
“With the trust issue, everything broke down,” Bynum told ESPNLosAngeles.com. “I stopped helping my teammates because my guys kept getting lobs and easy plays, so I succumbed to not helping my teammates, so that’s something I can easily fix.”
All of that aside, there are a few things to take away. First, L.A. better start getting Bynum the ball more. No one knows where Pau Gasol went and Lamar Odom is up-and-down. But Bynum is completely focused in, and is killing the Mavs.
A team defensive improvement is obviously needed, but more importantly, how will the Lakers, and particularly Bynum, respond to this public situation? Will Bynum try to do too much to back up what he said? Will he feel more individual pressure? Will the Lakers completely disregard him or will they force feed him? Come Game 3, we’ll know.
For now, we do know that what Bynum said was right. But how he said it was wrong.
What do you think about what Bynum said? How will this affect the Lakers?
Who is Bynum to talk about trust issues? Where were you in the regular season when the Lakers needed you? Oh yeah, you were injured. How about last summer when you didn’t get your surgery on time? Bynum has routinely disappeared time and time again, just because he had one good game he feels he has the right to come out and talk. You are nothing without Kobe. Get it straight.
and one more thing, as far as I remember last night, the Lakers were going inside the WHOLE FIRST HALF. Especially the first quarter, they routinely were going to bynum AND THEY WERE STILL DOWN 8. So pleae shutup. I’m tired of this whole “Lakers need to go inside” thing because it doesn’t work. The Lakers got back in the game in the 2nd when Kobe came in and started shooting on Kidd.
The mismatch of Jason Kidd guarding Kobe Bryant, Lakers need to exploit that because Pau clearly has had his powere stolen from the Space Jam Martians.
He should’ve just said Paula ass need to step up and stop sugarcoating shit.
I don’t understand the Lakers’ offense at all. I think Steve Kerr said it last night during the game but LA has a PHYSICAL dominance over Dallas at at least FOUR positions. Why don’t they post Artest or Odom up more instead of just relying on Bynum or Pau all the time? Both players have very shaky jumpers and pretty much get relegated to sand still jumpshots or scores off offensive rebounds. If the Lakers wanna get back in this series they need to punk Dallas period. That’s what Miami is doing to Boston and thats what Memphis did to Oklahoma City in Game 1
It’s all true…I think they’d be better off just running a two-man game with Kobe and Bynum back and forth. BUMP trying to get Gasol involved…there’s no life in that dude right now. Two man game, everyone else goes in “role player mode” where they belong, and lets come back to LA tied up.
Celts and Lakers are ruining EVERYTHING!!!!
@bookkwormmaster
They have been posting everyone up. Only dudes who have been effective have been Kobe on Kidd and Bynum occasionally. Odom shot a lot yesterday and was not effective at all. Artest struggles to even post Peja up and quite frankly I dont even want that dude touching the ball on offense.
@QQ -Bynum being “injured” is a legit excuse for not producing…but to “supposedly” be healthy and not showing up is ridiculous…Odom, Gasol, Artest, Blake and the rest of the Lakeshow are in for a rude awakening…oyu got a lame-duck coach, bad blood on the floor, Kobe complaining after EVERY teammamte miscue like he never f**s up…Bynum is right, they need toge tthat shyt out in the open and deal with it because it ALL mental…like bookworm said, they have a physical advantage at at least 3-5 positions and they sit and watch what Kobe is gonna do…I think Bynum will be happy to be out of LA…shyt, we will take him at Boston easily…I HATE LA and KOBE but I do respect their game and this isn’t it at all…I think a lot will come out in Phil’s book after he retires…Dallas in 6…Miami (I hate it) in 5…Miami in 6 vs Dallas
Dallas scored under 100 pts…don’t see how the defense is really the problem.
LA scored under 90. That, to me, is a bigger story, and some of the “deep rooted issues” (i.e. the 2 guys that initiate the offense are the 2 longest tenured Lakers) aren’t going anywhere.
I agree with kyballer.
Bynum spoke the truth. He even admitted a lack of trust on his part; he stopped rotating on defense because his teammates don’t rotate. It’s a lack of trust throughout the whole team. He isn’t blaming everyone else… he’s including himself in the blame. And people here are really disagreeing with what he had to say? Lol.
And the fans in attendance booing the 2x champions is ridiculous. Fuckin fairweather celebrity bitches. They should put the celebs in the upper deck and the real fans on the floor. Everytime I watch a Laker game and hear fans cheering, the visible crowd on TV is just sitting there with their arms crossed. Dumbasses.
Who remembers the uproar when Amare called Pau soft? Ironic, eh?
Dirk is one of the most underrated players in NBA history. The Mavs change up their roster so much but he is the one constant, and they win ~ 50 games every year. I’d love to see him get a ring this year, it would really help change the way a lot of NBA followers see him (primarily colored by European stereotypes).
for all its worth – Kobe agreed with what Bynum said, and he has been the 2nd best player after Kobe during postseason games – so all ya lakers fans should agree too.