Andrew Bynum Grows Up; Dwight Howard Blows Up

You can always tell when one of your boys got some the night before. He comes strolling into the apartment kitchen doing his best to conceal a smile, pours himself a big ol’ glass of water, leans back in a chair with everyone else staring and just starts chuckling. But damn, the way Andrew Bynum was cheesing last night after his hook shot in the lane helped knockout the Celtics, you would’ve thought he smashed Lauren London. He was hyped. And he should’ve been. Kobe Bryant, who scored 26 and hit a go-ahead pull-up in the final minute to help quiet the growing mass attached to the “Kobe ain’t clutch” bandwagon, overturned another play to tell everyone they should go inside to the Big Knee Injury. Bynum (20 points, 14 rebounds) came through with that hook, the Lakers won 97-94 and then the All-Star center started handing out hugs like he was Lots-O-Huggin Bear from Toy Story 3. The Lakers dominated in the paint in the second half, and would’ve won by more if Rajon Rondo (24 points, 10 assists) hadn’t been killing it … There was also Metta World Peace, who played and brawled like the old Ron Artest. He scored 14, hit three triples and even caught a dunk on the break … Damn, Linsanity died a harsh death didn’t it? It’s not just that Jeremy Lin isn’t playing at the same level anymore – he was 5-for-18 in Philly’s 106-94 win in the Garden. The Knicks are a depressed bunch, losers of five in a row, and actually heard boos yesterday. Carmelo Anthony (22 points) didn’t even make a shot in the second half while Thaddeus Young and Andre Iguodala (19 points, seven rebounds, eight assists) were out there getting noisy at the rim. At the end of the third quarter, Lou Williams went beserk, scoring 12 of his 28 in about a three minute span … After lighting up Manhattan with 24 points and 15 rebounds in yet another great performance since finding the starting lineup, is Evan Turner finally on his way to becoming the nerdiest good player ever? … 16 points in the game’s final four minutes? Let’s crown the new king of Cleveland already, Kyrie Irving. The rook’s 21 helped push the Cavs over Houston, 118-107 … Keep reading to hear about the new star now wearing a face mask …
Andrew Bynum Grows Up; Dwight Howard Blows Up
uproxx 03.11.12 6 years ago
