Andrew Bynum Is Now A Centerpiece; Overseas Jobs For Players Are Scarce

The pickings just keep getting smaller. No matter what you think will happen over the next few months – will NBA guys warm up to the idea of playing somewhere outside the NBA or will they decide against it? – the fact remains that the majority of them won’t be able to play there. Yes, won’t. No, it has nothing to do with on-court talent, the ability to mesh into a team system or even the possibility that they come over and outshine the entire team. It’s just that there really aren’t that many jobs available. Darius Songaila, who was rumored to be heading overseas, finally made it official by signing a one-year deal for $1.5 million with Galatasaray, a club in Turkey. Check out this tweet from Ric Bucher afterwards: DSongaila signs 1yr/$1.5m deal w/Galatasaray. No out. Leaving, oh, 13 more jobs for the other 300-some out-of-work NBAers to fight over. As Dwyane Wade emphatically stated something similar, the majority opinion for everyone would appear to be something like this: Well, I would probably consider it…but we just got locked-out, our season just ended…I’m not trying to do something drastic. Drastic might be EXACTLY what they have to do if they want to land a job come October or November … Sonny Weems was another player who officially signed on the dotted line after it was reported he planned on doing so. The Raptor swingman went with a team in Lithuania called Zalgiris Kaunas, deciding against an opt-out because his camp figures with so much uncertainty, it will be better to get over there for a full season and not have to deal with the constant issue of “is the lockout ending this week?” … On the other side of things – Europeans coming to the NBA – the Lakers hired legendary Italian coach Ettore Messina earlier this week. He will be a coaching consultant for Mike Brown … The Lakers as a whole are in the midst of a huge transformation, which Roland Lazenby helps explain. It’s Jim Buss’ team now, and Andrew Bynum will be at the center of it. He was last year when the team restructured the defense to cater to the big man completely, and he’ll be it again this year, even more so now that the old guard has left (Phil Jackson). Is this a good thing? … The first round of the Dime 1-on-1 NBA Tournament is officially over. The last two matchups were both extremely close. Kobe might’ve been a No. 2 seed, but yet only won 68% of the vote to beat Tyreke Evans and move on. And surprisingly (even as a higher seed), Derrick Rose took out Dwight Howard, earning 62% of the vote. Amazing that so few people believed in Howard’s size. Now it gets real: ‘Bron vs. the Truth, D-Wade vs. KD, Dirk vs. ‘Melo & D-Rose vs. Kobe … Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Yao Ming‘s agent, Bill Duffy, told him the big man will hold a press conference on July 20 in his hometown of Shanghai to officially announce his retirement … Doug McDermott dropped 19 and the US destroyed Poland by nearly 40 in the U19 World Championships. Now, the US will take on Australia today to determine fifth and sixth place … The owners and players don’t plan to meet again until late July or early August, according to the vice president of the NBPA, Maurice Evans … And it’s being reported that Shaquille O’Neal will join Turner Sports next year, meaning he will probably end up on TNT’s Inside The NBA with EJ, Kenny & Charles … We’re out like overseas playing gigs.
If the owners lock out the players who can blame these cats from going overseas and getting their money.
the average athlete’s career is short. Go get that money.
Bynum is the centerpiece? hahahha, yeh ok. Someone needs to really get a reality TV show going with the Lakers. this would be the perfect year because it’s going to be an amazing amount of drama with the new coach and management saying Bynum is the man now. hahahaha, it’s about to get Bubba Sparxx ugly!
bynum is a great centerpiece. he has double double potential within only 30 minutes of playing time. he is an animal. stop judging him
There is only one man on the Lakers and his number is 24. Bynum might be the pet project but his annual knee problems gonna be a problem. Damn, the Chinese were right along, “Patience, young grasshopper.”
i don’t see the sense in the Dime one-on-one tournament..but well, it’s your site, do whatever you want wit it, i’m not even clicking tht ish..
Bynum won’t be a centerpiece until he plays a full season… end of story.
The bigger NBA players don’t need to play overseas, surely they make enough already to the point they don’t need to complicate matters… they can just focus on getting ready for when the lockout DOES end.
If I was a player like Weems etc then I’d be trying my hardest to get one of these 1 year overseas contracts… get myself a guaranteed wage for a year… its not like I’m making $10+ million a season in the NBA. A basketball player’s career is relatively short they only have a certain amount of years to play… if you’re a fringe player… Go get that overseas contract.
I think it’s shit that the players and owners are waiting so long to have more meetings……It’s 98/99 all over again! let’s hope they get it sorted before Jan this time!!
Is anyone wondering which player or players are gonna be fat this lockout, like Kemp, big country or baker were during the last one?
Oh and if Bynum wasn’t on the same team as Kobe and Gasol, everyone would say that he could be a centrepiece. If Bargiani or JJ Hickson can be called that, why not bynum?
i have to swallow long and hard for this. Bargnani is a great talent who creates mismatches and get his own shots BUT NOT A CENTERPIECE.
A centerpiece in street clothes. In advertising we say “I know, it’s what the client asked for.”
I just skip the whole part starting with “in the Dime one on one tournament”. Upside: it makes the rest of the non-news right now feel like news by comparison.
Dime’s 1 on 1 tourney is part of what keeps me coming to this site. What are sports if not conversation/debate? I like the news, style etc, but random, off the wall ideas help differentiate this site from others.
Keep up the good work, fellas.
you guys can’t judge talent if your nitpicking bynum. that’s y you guys are fans and not paid scouts. you have your opinions and most times that’s all they r..weird opinions.
I get the Lakers trying to wind down the Kobe era and look in a different direction. And I think Bynum can be really good, but he’s an injury waiting to happen every year. The big mistake Jim Buss made was making Bynum untouchable when they could’ve gotten Howard. IF Bynum stays healthy and pans out, his ceiling is at Dwight Howard’s numbers. It made no sense. If you had $100, and you had a plan to turn it into $200 if everything went perfectly, would you take an offer for someone to buy your $100 plan for $200? YES!!! If it were a $600 plan, probably not. Bynum is $100 who could be $200. Dwight is $200. Buss is a wooden nickel.
And the 1 on 1 tournament is the only thing going in sports right now. It’s gonna hurt me bad when Dirk loses to Melo.
Bron gonna get over on The Truth.He not scared of him one on one. I got Wade and KD being the best matchup. With KD pulling off the upset by being longer and getting stops when he need them. Melo gonna work Dirk out without letting him really touch the ball.And D Rose gonna have Kobe embarassed because he wont be able to check him so Kobe gone. Thats what I see anyway.
D-Rose beat Dwight Howard. People are stupid. Yeah, Rose was the MVP and he’s crazy athletic. But Dwight would block his shots and make him work hard for a point if he went to the cup. Freak athlete and your like 7-feet tall. I don’t see how rose could do it.
As far as players I can see becoming fat this lockout:
Paul Pierce
Carmelo (haha might be a stretch)
Greg Oden
Not sure why but those were the first 3 names I thought of
it was funny until you mentioned greg oden (and i’m a knick fan, the melo mention stung, but can’t argue) oden looks like a guy that can eat a burger and gain weight but can work it off easily. if you woulda said, barkley, then it woulda been a classic comment. lol!
Why do people say the Lakers could have gotten Dwight for Bynum? I’m very sure that was just media talking shit, I don’t think the Magic in their right mind would even consider a trade like that, it would be better to let Dwight walk then get some over paid guy who is busy serving suspensions when he’s not injured.
I wish Ian were around so I can hear him hate on Derek Jeter and say his 3,000 hits are somehow flawed.
@jzsmoove ”i have to swallow long and hard for this.”
I’ll let someone else hit u with a PAUSE comment but I’m gonna be the good guy and say thats what SHE said!
I tkink the magic would trade howard for bynum if they were sure that dwight would leave, but it would be a long shot. I think that trade is just something for us to talk about but will never happen.
dwight would murder rose in a game of 1 on 1
DRose ain’t just breezin by Dwight in one on one. I’m not even votin o that tourny cuz some results would just piss me off. It’s 1 on 1 and some voters just tryin to keep their “favorite player” in the tourny. Dwight can get stops, how does Rose even pretend to stop him?
@ Control – you’d let Dwight walk rather than get Bynum and Odom in a trade? That’s why you ain’t a gm. A 5game suspension ain’t jack in a 82 game season…
KDiz
Yeah, I might have talked a little reckless about letting Dwight walk, but Bynum IS overpaid. I just don’t like the kid, his intentional hurting (or attempts to do so) of players is just wrong, especially considering his own injury history. The guy knows what it’s like to rehab an injury, yet he intentionally exposes others to that? That just says something about the kid, and it ain’t something good.