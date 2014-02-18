Animated GIF: Damian Lillard & John Wall Slam Contest Throwdowns

Perhaps you remember the amazing GIF that Portland artist Pat Truby created for Paul George‘s insane in-game 360-degree windmill from heaven. Truby created the same animation for the Damian Lillard and John Wall dunks that wowed us at the 2014 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Damian Lillard didn’t come away as the winner of the Slam Dunk Contest, but he certainly had one of the best jams in Saturday night’s event. During the “Freestyle” round, the Portland Trail Blazers’ budding star tossed the ball ahead of him before running forward, leaping through the air, putting the ball between his legs and slamming it home. And now, you can see it in animation form:

But Lillard’s explosion in the freestyle round wasn’t the only dunk that got the Truby treatment. John Wall’s winning double-pump reverse from the G-Man also got animated. Truby did a little Q&A with Lang Whitaker after Turner Sports asked him to make an animated GIF of Wall’s winning slam.

But while Truby’s dunk animations have gotten the most acclaim, he’s a huge fan of passing, which we totally understand. Check out this IG version showing a too-brief snippet of how Truby created an animated version of one of Rajon Rondo‘s more famous dimes:

And here’s his finished GIF:

Which animated GIF is your favorite

